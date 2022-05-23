Faze Three Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.27 crore, up 42.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.27 crore in March 2022 up 42.5% from Rs. 108.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2022 up 82.73% from Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.10 crore in March 2022 up 47.76% from Rs. 16.31 crore in March 2021.

Faze Three EPS has increased to Rs. 6.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.55 in March 2021.

Faze Three shares closed at 339.15 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.31% returns over the last 6 months and 271.88% over the last 12 months.