Faze Three Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.43 crore, down 11.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.43 crore in June 2023 down 11.95% from Rs. 147.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.37 crore in June 2023 down 15.22% from Rs. 14.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.18 crore in June 2023 down 1.47% from Rs. 24.54 crore in June 2022.

Faze Three EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.00 in June 2022.

Faze Three shares closed at 363.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.68% returns over the last 6 months