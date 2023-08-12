English
    Faze Three Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.43 crore, down 11.95% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Faze Three are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.43 crore in June 2023 down 11.95% from Rs. 147.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.37 crore in June 2023 down 15.22% from Rs. 14.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.18 crore in June 2023 down 1.47% from Rs. 24.54 crore in June 2022.

    Faze Three EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.00 in June 2022.

    Faze Three shares closed at 363.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.68% returns over the last 6 months

    Faze Three
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.43142.08147.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.43142.08147.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.1549.5764.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.8810.861.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0216.4916.21
    Depreciation4.524.083.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.0540.8941.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8120.1920.39
    Other Income4.851.491.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6621.6821.53
    Interest2.942.771.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.7218.9119.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.7218.9119.87
    Tax4.354.085.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.3714.8314.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.3714.8314.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.3714.8314.59
    Equity Share Capital24.3224.3224.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.096.106.00
    Diluted EPS5.096.106.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.096.106.00
    Diluted EPS5.096.106.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Faze Three #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

