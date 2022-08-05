 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Faze Three Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.00 crore, up 47.46% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Faze Three are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.00 crore in June 2022 up 47.46% from Rs. 99.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.59 crore in June 2022 up 59.98% from Rs. 9.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.54 crore in June 2022 up 43.09% from Rs. 17.15 crore in June 2021.

Faze Three EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in June 2021.

Faze Three shares closed at 317.50 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.53% returns over the last 6 months and 132.69% over the last 12 months.

Faze Three
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 147.00 155.27 99.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 147.00 155.27 99.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 64.68 73.18 44.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.53 -5.58 3.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.21 16.10 15.25
Depreciation 3.01 2.60 2.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.18 48.93 23.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.39 20.04 11.35
Other Income 1.14 1.46 3.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.53 21.50 14.61
Interest 1.66 0.90 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.87 20.60 13.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.87 20.60 13.12
Tax 5.28 4.83 4.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.59 15.77 9.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.59 15.77 9.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.59 15.77 9.12
Equity Share Capital 24.32 24.32 24.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 6.48 3.75
Diluted EPS 6.00 6.48 3.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 6.48 3.75
Diluted EPS 6.00 6.48 3.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:46 pm
