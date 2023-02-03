Faze Three Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.14 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.14 crore in December 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 132.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2022 up 14.7% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.90 crore in December 2022 up 6.27% from Rs. 23.43 crore in December 2021.

Faze Three EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.20 in December 2021.

Read More