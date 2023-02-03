English
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    Faze Three Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.14 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Faze Three are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.14 crore in December 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 132.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2022 up 14.7% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.90 crore in December 2022 up 6.27% from Rs. 23.43 crore in December 2021.

    Faze Three
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.14136.96132.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.14136.96132.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.6956.9075.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.36-3.11-17.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0218.5116.33
    Depreciation3.673.712.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.2140.8435.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.1920.1120.20
    Other Income2.040.910.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.2321.0220.74
    Interest1.881.532.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.3519.4918.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.3519.4918.29
    Tax4.845.125.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.5114.3712.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.5114.3712.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.5114.3712.65
    Equity Share Capital24.3224.3224.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.975.915.20
    Diluted EPS5.975.915.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.975.915.20
    Diluted EPS5.975.915.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited