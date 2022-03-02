Faze Three Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.15 crore, up 40.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.15 crore in December 2021 up 40.44% from Rs. 94.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021 up 57.34% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.43 crore in December 2021 up 56.2% from Rs. 15.00 crore in December 2020.

Faze Three EPS has increased to Rs. 5.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.31 in December 2020.

Faze Three shares closed at 300.00 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 64.47% returns over the last 6 months and 381.93% over the last 12 months.