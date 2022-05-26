 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Faze Three Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore, up 105.83% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Faze Three Autofab are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore in March 2022 up 105.83% from Rs. 40.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022 down 22.55% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022 down 28.89% from Rs. 6.75 crore in March 2021.

Faze Three Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in March 2021.

Faze Three Auto shares closed at 101.05 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.98% returns over the last 6 months and 1.61% over the last 12 months.

Faze Three Autofab
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.32 41.70 40.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.32 41.70 40.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.03 29.84 18.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.61 -8.80 -0.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.80 2.61 2.70
Depreciation 1.40 1.40 1.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.33 10.57 13.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.15 6.08 5.42
Other Income 0.25 -- 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.40 6.08 5.44
Interest 1.05 1.13 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.35 4.95 4.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.35 4.95 4.56
Tax -0.02 1.11 1.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.37 3.84 3.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.37 3.84 3.06
Equity Share Capital 10.72 10.72 10.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 3.58 2.85
Diluted EPS 2.21 3.58 2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 3.58 2.85
Diluted EPS 2.21 3.58 2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
