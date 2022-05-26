Faze Three Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore, up 105.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore in March 2022 up 105.83% from Rs. 40.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022 down 22.55% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022 down 28.89% from Rs. 6.75 crore in March 2021.

Faze Three Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in March 2021.

Faze Three Auto shares closed at 101.05 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.98% returns over the last 6 months and 1.61% over the last 12 months.