Faze Three Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.73 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.73 crore in March 2020 up 5.03% from Rs. 39.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2020 up 508.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2020 up 720.45% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2019.

Faze Three Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2019.

Faze Three Auto shares closed at 14.70 on June 01, 2020 (BSE)