Faze Three Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.09 crore, up 54.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.09 crore in June 2022 up 54.46% from Rs. 32.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022 down 27.01% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2022 down 4.16% from Rs. 5.53 crore in June 2021.

Faze Three Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in June 2021.

Faze Three Auto shares closed at 104.60 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.54% returns over the last 6 months and -6.90% over the last 12 months.