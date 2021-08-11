Faze Three Auto Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.43 crore, up 179.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.43 crore in June 2021 up 179.57% from Rs. 11.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2021 up 187.96% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.53 crore in June 2021 up 69.11% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2020.

Faze Three Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2020.

Faze Three Auto shares closed at 100.90 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 51.96% returns over the last 6 months and 320.42% over the last 12 months.