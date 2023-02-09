Faze Three Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.93 crore, down 6.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Faze Three Autofab are:Net Sales at Rs 38.93 crore in December 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 41.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 83.85% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2022 down 51.07% from Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2021.
Faze Three Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2021.
|Faze Three Auto shares closed at 82.10 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.94% returns over the last 6 months and -29.62% over the last 12 months.
|Faze Three Autofab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.93
|39.34
|41.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.93
|39.34
|41.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.75
|21.03
|29.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.77
|-1.55
|-8.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.02
|3.55
|2.61
|Depreciation
|1.31
|1.30
|1.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.46
|12.24
|10.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.16
|2.77
|6.08
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.20
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.35
|2.97
|6.08
|Interest
|0.91
|0.71
|1.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.44
|2.26
|4.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.44
|2.26
|4.95
|Tax
|0.82
|1.22
|1.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.62
|1.04
|3.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.62
|1.04
|3.84
|Equity Share Capital
|10.72
|10.72
|10.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.58
|0.97
|3.58
|Diluted EPS
|0.58
|0.97
|3.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.58
|0.97
|3.58
|Diluted EPS
|0.58
|0.97
|3.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited