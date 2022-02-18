Faze Three Auto Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.70 crore, down 2.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.70 crore in December 2021 down 2.59% from Rs. 42.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021 up 28% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2021 up 7.16% from Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2020.

Faze Three Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2020.

Faze Three Auto shares closed at 114.30 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.02% returns over the last 6 months and 78.32% over the last 12 months.