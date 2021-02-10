Faze Three Auto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.81 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.81 crore in December 2020 up 5.03% from Rs. 40.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2020 up 525% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2020 up 144.06% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2019.

Faze Three Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2019.

Faze Three Auto shares closed at 67.85 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 173.59% returns over the last 6 months and 151.30% over the last 12 months.