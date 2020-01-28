Faze Three Auto Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.76 crore, up 30.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.76 crore in December 2019 up 30.52% from Rs. 31.23 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2019 up 119.05% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2019 up 1530% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018.

Faze Three Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.35 in December 2018.

Faze Three Auto shares closed at 27.40 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given 60.23% returns over the last 6 months and 30.79% over the last 12 months.