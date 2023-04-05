 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fantasy Sports revenue to rise 30-35% to Rs 2,900-3,100 crore this IPL season

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

The data estimates show 6.5-7 crore users are expected to transact on gaming platforms.

Fantasy sports segment revenue is expected to grow in the range of 30-35 per cent to Rs 2,900-3,100 crore during the ongoing IPL 2023 cricket tournament season over the last year, market research firm Redseer Strategy Consultants said on Wednesday.

Redseer Strategy Consultants, Partner, Ujjwal Chaudhry said there has been large awareness around fantasy sports platforms with higher marketing spend.

"We are now seeing Bollywood stars in promotion. There is now better clarity around the regulatory framework, GST. Another positive push has been from Google where it has allowed some fantasy platforms on Playstore under its pilot programme. All of these are very positive developments for fantasy sports in India. With all this we expect 20-30 per cent growth in users transaction," he said.