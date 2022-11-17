Family Care Hos Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore, up 13.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore in September 2022 up 13.73% from Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2022 up 11.47% from Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2021.

Family Care Hos EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.

Family Care Hos shares closed at 14.45 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -25.90% over the last 12 months.