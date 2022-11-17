English
    Family Care Hos Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore, up 13.73% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Family Care Hospitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore in September 2022 up 13.73% from Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2022 up 11.47% from Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2021.

    Family Care Hos EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.

    Family Care Hos shares closed at 14.45 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -25.90% over the last 12 months.

    Family Care Hospitals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.3511.249.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.3511.249.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.495.443.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-0.010.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.940.751.02
    Depreciation0.350.370.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.863.073.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.801.641.79
    Other Income0.280.240.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.081.881.82
    Interest0.110.120.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.971.761.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.971.761.72
    Tax0.510.460.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.461.301.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.461.301.27
    Equity Share Capital32.1032.1032.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.410.40
    Diluted EPS0.450.410.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.410.40
    Diluted EPS0.450.410.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

