Family Care Hos Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, up 61.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in March 2023 up 61.18% from Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2023 up 22.15% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2023 up 27.78% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022.

Family Care Hos EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

Family Care Hos shares closed at 12.41 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.35% returns over the last 6 months and -24.00% over the last 12 months.