Family Care Hos Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore, down 1.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore in December 2022 down 1.24% from Rs. 11.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 down 12.48% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.