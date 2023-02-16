Family Care Hos Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore, down 1.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore in December 2022 down 1.24% from Rs. 11.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 down 12.48% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.

Family Care Hos EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2021.

Family Care Hos shares closed at 11.79 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.32% returns over the last 6 months and -46.55% over the last 12 months.