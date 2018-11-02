Fairdeal Fila Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 67.72 crore, up 25.91% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 67.72 crore in September 2018 up 25.91% from Rs. 53.79 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2018 up 39.84% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2018 up 22.27% from Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2017.

Fairdeal Fila EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2017.

Fairdeal Fila shares closed at 122.90 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given 16.66% returns over the last 6 months and 268.52% over the last 12 months.