Fairchem Spec Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 89.31 crore, up 51.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.31 crore in March 2020 up 51.2% from Rs. 59.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2020 up 285.67% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2020 up 153.07% from Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2019.

Fairchem Spec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2019.

Fairchem Spec shares closed at 579.70 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.03% returns over the last 6 months and 10.46% over the last 12 months.