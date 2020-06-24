App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fairchem Spec Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 89.31 crore, up 51.2% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fairchem Speciality are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.31 crore in March 2020 up 51.2% from Rs. 59.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2020 up 285.67% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2020 up 153.07% from Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2019.

Fairchem Spec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2019.

Fairchem Spec shares closed at 579.70 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.03% returns over the last 6 months and 10.46% over the last 12 months.

Fairchem Speciality
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations89.3180.2759.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations89.3180.2759.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials53.9456.9944.41
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.46-2.85-5.92
Power & Fuel4.785.614.33
Employees Cost3.843.873.81
Depreciation1.281.601.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.463.934.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5611.106.04
Other Income0.090.130.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6511.246.05
Interest2.121.711.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.539.534.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.539.534.64
Tax3.362.331.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.187.203.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.187.203.16
Equity Share Capital39.0639.0639.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.121.840.81
Diluted EPS3.121.840.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.121.840.81
Diluted EPS3.121.840.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Fairchem Spec #Fairchem Speciality #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Safety First credits for LEED projects to address COVID-19, reopening strategies

Safety First credits for LEED projects to address COVID-19, reopening strategies

The tiny bank that got pandemic aid to 100,000 small businesses

The tiny bank that got pandemic aid to 100,000 small businesses

Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 million people for COVID-19 per day

Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 million people for COVID-19 per day

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.