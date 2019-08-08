Fairchem Spec Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 71.22 crore, up 13.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.22 crore in June 2019 up 13.26% from Rs. 62.88 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2019 up 12.56% from Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.39 crore in June 2019 up 13.3% from Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2018.

Fairchem Spec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2018.

Fairchem Spec shares closed at 504.40 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 28.41% returns over the last 6 months and 27.65% over the last 12 months.