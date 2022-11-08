 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fairchem Org. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.54 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fairchem Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 168.54 crore in September 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 167.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2022 down 80.84% from Rs. 20.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.31 crore in September 2022 down 70.72% from Rs. 31.80 crore in September 2021.

Fairchem Org. EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.05 in September 2021.

Fairchem Org. shares closed at 1,845.40 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.91% returns over the last 6 months and -6.64% over the last 12 months.

Fairchem Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 168.54 224.94 167.99
Other Operating Income -- 0.18 --
Total Income From Operations 168.54 225.12 167.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 153.61 147.86 115.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.32 14.61 0.03
Power & Fuel -- 9.98 --
Employees Cost 4.94 4.87 4.42
Depreciation 2.05 1.89 1.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.00 7.75 16.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.26 38.17 30.01
Other Income 0.00 0.28 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.26 38.45 30.04
Interest 1.62 2.41 2.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.65 36.05 28.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.65 36.05 28.02
Tax 1.64 9.02 7.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.00 27.03 20.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.00 27.03 20.90
Equity Share Capital 13.02 13.02 13.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.07 20.76 16.05
Diluted EPS 3.07 20.76 16.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.07 20.76 16.05
Diluted EPS 3.07 20.76 16.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:00 pm
