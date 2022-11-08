Fairchem Org. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.54 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.54 crore in September 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 167.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2022 down 80.84% from Rs. 20.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.31 crore in September 2022 down 70.72% from Rs. 31.80 crore in September 2021.

Fairchem Org. EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.05 in September 2021.

Fairchem Org. shares closed at 1,845.40 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.91% returns over the last 6 months and -6.64% over the last 12 months.