English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Fairchem Org. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.54 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fairchem Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 168.54 crore in September 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 167.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2022 down 80.84% from Rs. 20.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.31 crore in September 2022 down 70.72% from Rs. 31.80 crore in September 2021.

    Fairchem Org. EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.05 in September 2021.

    Close

    Fairchem Org. shares closed at 1,845.40 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.91% returns over the last 6 months and -6.64% over the last 12 months.

    Fairchem Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations168.54224.94167.99
    Other Operating Income--0.18--
    Total Income From Operations168.54225.12167.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.61147.86115.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.3214.610.03
    Power & Fuel--9.98--
    Employees Cost4.944.874.42
    Depreciation2.051.891.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.007.7516.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.2638.1730.01
    Other Income0.000.280.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.2638.4530.04
    Interest1.622.412.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.6536.0528.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.6536.0528.02
    Tax1.649.027.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.0027.0320.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.0027.0320.90
    Equity Share Capital13.0213.0213.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.0720.7616.05
    Diluted EPS3.0720.7616.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.0720.7616.05
    Diluted EPS3.0720.7616.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fairchem Org. #Fairchem Organics #Results #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:00 pm