Fairchem Org. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.64 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fairchem Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.64 crore in March 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 159.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.24 crore in March 2022 down 40.29% from Rs. 18.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.75 crore in March 2022 down 32.53% from Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021.

Fairchem Org. EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.46 in March 2021.

Fairchem Org. shares closed at 1,345.65 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.32% returns over the last 6 months and 62.46% over the last 12 months.

Fairchem Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.37 158.43 159.09
Other Operating Income 0.27 -- 0.23
Total Income From Operations 177.64 158.43 159.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.85 139.34 121.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.78 -23.89 -8.07
Power & Fuel 10.00 -- 7.49
Employees Cost 4.36 4.51 4.26
Depreciation 1.86 1.82 1.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.93 17.16 6.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.87 19.50 25.90
Other Income 0.03 0.09 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.89 19.59 26.16
Interest 1.67 1.53 2.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.23 18.06 24.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.23 18.06 24.01
Tax 3.98 4.61 5.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.24 13.45 18.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.24 13.45 18.83
Equity Share Capital 13.02 13.02 13.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.63 10.33 14.46
Diluted EPS 8.63 10.33 14.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.63 10.33 14.46
Diluted EPS 8.63 10.33 14.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
