Fairchem Org. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.64 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.64 crore in March 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 159.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.24 crore in March 2022 down 40.29% from Rs. 18.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.75 crore in March 2022 down 32.53% from Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021.

Fairchem Org. EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.46 in March 2021.

Fairchem Org. shares closed at 1,345.65 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.32% returns over the last 6 months and 62.46% over the last 12 months.