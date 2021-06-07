MARKET NEWS

Fairchem Org. Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 159.33 crore, up 78.4% Y-o-Y

June 07, 2021 / 09:03 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fairchem Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.33 crore in March 2021 up 78.4% from Rs. 89.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.83 crore in March 2021 up 67.7% from Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021 up 57.63% from Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2020.

Fairchem Org. EPS has increased to Rs. 14.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.62 in March 2020.

Fairchem Org. shares closed at 937.05 on June 04, 2021 (NSE)

Fairchem Organics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations159.09106.8389.16
Other Operating Income0.230.350.15
Total Income From Operations159.33107.1889.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials121.1970.4055.25
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.071.253.45
Power & Fuel7.495.334.78
Employees Cost4.263.803.46
Depreciation1.631.661.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.935.134.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9019.6116.26
Other Income0.260.010.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1619.6116.35
Interest2.141.612.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.0118.0014.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax24.0118.0014.23
Tax5.184.603.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.8313.4011.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.8313.4011.23
Equity Share Capital13.0213.0213.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.4610.298.62
Diluted EPS14.4610.298.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.4610.298.62
Diluted EPS14.4610.298.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fairchem Org. #Fairchem Organics #Results #Speciality Chemicals
first published: Jun 7, 2021 08:55 pm

