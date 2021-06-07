Fairchem Org. Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 159.33 crore, up 78.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.33 crore in March 2021 up 78.4% from Rs. 89.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.83 crore in March 2021 up 67.7% from Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021 up 57.63% from Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2020.

Fairchem Org. EPS has increased to Rs. 14.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.62 in March 2020.

Fairchem Org. shares closed at 937.05 on June 04, 2021 (NSE)