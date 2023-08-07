Fairchem Org. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 160.59 crore, down 28.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.59 crore in June 2023 down 28.66% from Rs. 225.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2023 down 77.35% from Rs. 27.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.78 crore in June 2023 down 70.8% from Rs. 40.34 crore in June 2022.

Fairchem Org. EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.76 in June 2022.

Fairchem Org. shares closed at 1,213.50 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -21.89% over the last 12 months.