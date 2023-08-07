English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Fairchem Org. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 160.59 crore, down 28.66% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fairchem Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 160.59 crore in June 2023 down 28.66% from Rs. 225.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2023 down 77.35% from Rs. 27.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.78 crore in June 2023 down 70.8% from Rs. 40.34 crore in June 2022.

    Fairchem Org. EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.76 in June 2022.

    Fairchem Org. shares closed at 1,213.50 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -21.89% over the last 12 months.

    Fairchem Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations160.59151.51224.94
    Other Operating Income--0.390.18
    Total Income From Operations160.59151.90225.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.89134.34147.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.87-23.9314.61
    Power & Fuel--9.999.98
    Employees Cost5.164.794.87
    Depreciation2.152.131.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.037.487.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4717.1138.17
    Other Income0.150.170.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.6317.2838.45
    Interest1.351.322.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.2715.9636.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.2715.9636.05
    Tax2.154.109.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.1211.8627.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.1211.8627.03
    Equity Share Capital13.0213.0213.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.709.1120.76
    Diluted EPS4.709.1120.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.709.1120.76
    Diluted EPS4.709.1120.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fairchem Org. #Fairchem Organics #Results #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

