Fairchem Org. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 225.12 crore, up 61.81% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fairchem Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 225.12 crore in June 2022 up 61.81% from Rs. 139.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.03 crore in June 2022 up 21.14% from Rs. 22.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.34 crore in June 2022 up 21.25% from Rs. 33.27 crore in June 2021.

Fairchem Org. EPS has increased to Rs. 20.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.14 in June 2021.

Fairchem Org. shares closed at 1,605.65 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.14% returns over the last 6 months and -20.21% over the last 12 months.

Fairchem Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 224.94 177.37 139.13
Other Operating Income 0.18 0.27 --
Total Income From Operations 225.12 177.64 139.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 147.86 129.85 86.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.61 7.78 3.88
Power & Fuel 9.98 10.00 --
Employees Cost 4.87 4.36 4.46
Depreciation 1.89 1.86 1.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.75 6.93 11.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.17 16.87 31.16
Other Income 0.28 0.03 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.45 16.89 31.57
Interest 2.41 1.67 1.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.05 15.23 29.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.05 15.23 29.93
Tax 9.02 3.98 7.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.03 11.24 22.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.03 11.24 22.31
Equity Share Capital 13.02 13.02 13.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.76 8.63 17.14
Diluted EPS 20.76 8.63 17.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.76 8.63 17.14
Diluted EPS 20.76 8.63 17.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
