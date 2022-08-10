Fairchem Org. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 225.12 crore, up 61.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.12 crore in June 2022 up 61.81% from Rs. 139.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.03 crore in June 2022 up 21.14% from Rs. 22.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.34 crore in June 2022 up 21.25% from Rs. 33.27 crore in June 2021.

Fairchem Org. EPS has increased to Rs. 20.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.14 in June 2021.

Fairchem Org. shares closed at 1,605.65 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.14% returns over the last 6 months and -20.21% over the last 12 months.