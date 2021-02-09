Fairchem Org. Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.18 crore, up 33.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.18 crore in December 2020 up 33.53% from Rs. 80.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.40 crore in December 2020 up 105.19% from Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.27 crore in December 2020 up 77.84% from Rs. 11.96 crore in December 2019.

Fairchem Org. EPS has increased to Rs. 10.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.02 in December 2019.

Fairchem Org. shares closed at 611.25 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)