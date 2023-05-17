Facor Alloys Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.81 crore, up 67.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.81 crore in March 2023 up 67.64% from Rs. 63.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 down 68.12% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.27 crore in March 2023 down 34.62% from Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2022.

Facor Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

Facor Alloys shares closed at 7.10 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.97% returns over the last 6 months and 7.90% over the last 12 months.