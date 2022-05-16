Facor Alloys Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.71 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.71 crore in March 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 56.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2022 up 308.58% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2022 up 125.1% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2021.

Facor Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Facor Alloys shares closed at 6.34 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)