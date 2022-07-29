Facor Alloys Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.82 crore, up 13.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.82 crore in June 2022 up 13.45% from Rs. 54.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022 up 1.34% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2021.

Facor Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Facor Alloys shares closed at 8.53 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and 44.09% over the last 12 months.