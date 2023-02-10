 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Facor Alloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore, up 13.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Facor Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore in December 2022 up 13.52% from Rs. 73.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 down 162.44% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 136.95% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

Facor Alloys
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.08 68.77 73.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.08 68.77 73.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.64 20.54 16.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.35 -6.02 0.43
Power & Fuel -- -- 33.21
Employees Cost 4.54 3.77 4.42
Depreciation 0.45 0.42 0.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.15 54.82 11.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.05 -4.75 6.63
Other Income 0.74 1.31 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.31 -3.44 7.18
Interest 0.23 0.24 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.55 -3.68 6.92
Exceptional Items -0.10 18.16 0.66
P/L Before Tax -3.65 14.49 7.59
Tax -0.64 -7.86 2.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.01 22.35 4.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.01 22.35 4.82
Equity Share Capital 19.55 19.55 19.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 1.14 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.15 1.14 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 1.14 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.15 1.14 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited