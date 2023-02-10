Facor Alloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore, up 13.52% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Facor Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore in December 2022 up 13.52% from Rs. 73.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 down 162.44% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 136.95% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.
Facor Alloys shares closed at 8.25 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.28% returns over the last 6 months and -12.14% over the last 12 months.
|Facor Alloys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.08
|68.77
|73.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.08
|68.77
|73.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.64
|20.54
|16.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.35
|-6.02
|0.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|33.21
|Employees Cost
|4.54
|3.77
|4.42
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.42
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.15
|54.82
|11.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.05
|-4.75
|6.63
|Other Income
|0.74
|1.31
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.31
|-3.44
|7.18
|Interest
|0.23
|0.24
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.55
|-3.68
|6.92
|Exceptional Items
|-0.10
|18.16
|0.66
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.65
|14.49
|7.59
|Tax
|-0.64
|-7.86
|2.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.01
|22.35
|4.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.01
|22.35
|4.82
|Equity Share Capital
|19.55
|19.55
|19.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.14
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.14
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.14
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.14
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited