Facor Alloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore, up 13.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore in December 2022 up 13.52% from Rs. 73.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 down 162.44% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 136.95% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

Facor Alloys shares closed at 8.25 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.28% returns over the last 6 months and -12.14% over the last 12 months.