English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Facor Alloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore, up 13.52% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Facor Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore in December 2022 up 13.52% from Rs. 73.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 down 162.44% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 136.95% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

    Facor Alloys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.0868.7773.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.0868.7773.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.6420.5416.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.35-6.020.43
    Power & Fuel----33.21
    Employees Cost4.543.774.42
    Depreciation0.450.420.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.1554.8211.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.05-4.756.63
    Other Income0.741.310.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.31-3.447.18
    Interest0.230.240.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.55-3.686.92
    Exceptional Items-0.1018.160.66
    P/L Before Tax-3.6514.497.59
    Tax-0.64-7.862.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.0122.354.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.0122.354.82
    Equity Share Capital19.5519.5519.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.151.140.25
    Diluted EPS-0.151.140.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.151.140.25
    Diluted EPS-0.151.140.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited