Facor Alloys Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.19 crore, up 145.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.19 crore in December 2021 up 145.72% from Rs. 29.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021 up 400.27% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021 up 518.38% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020.

Facor Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

Facor Alloys shares closed at 9.27 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)