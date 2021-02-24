Facor Alloys Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.79 crore, down 52.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.79 crore in December 2020 down 52.19% from Rs. 62.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2020 down 240.36% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020 down 600% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

Facor Alloys shares closed at 2.61 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 87.77% returns over the last 6 months and 74.00% over the last 12 months.