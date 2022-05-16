 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Facor Alloys Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.40 crore, up 12.46% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Facor Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.40 crore in March 2022 up 12.46% from Rs. 56.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022 up 399.61% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2022 up 142.42% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2021.

Facor Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Facor Alloys shares closed at 6.34 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

Facor Alloys
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.40 73.19 56.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63.40 73.19 56.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.28 16.49 7.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.69 0.43 0.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.79 4.43 4.72
Depreciation 0.12 0.56 0.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.02 44.81 40.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.50 6.48 3.04
Other Income 21.57 0.56 1.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.08 7.04 4.10
Interest 0.31 0.31 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.77 6.73 3.56
Exceptional Items -2.80 0.66 0.08
P/L Before Tax 7.98 7.39 3.64
Tax 2.99 2.76 2.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.99 4.63 0.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.99 4.63 0.99
Minority Interest 0.00 0.02 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.98 4.65 1.00
Equity Share Capital 19.55 19.55 19.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.24 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.24 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.24 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.24 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
