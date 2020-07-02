Facor Alloys Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.63 crore, down 45.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Facor Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.63 crore in March 2020 down 45.53% from Rs. 81.94 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2020 up 159.02% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2020 down 160.78% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2019.
Facor Alloys shares closed at 1.60 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.98% returns over the last 6 months and 16.79% over the last 12 months.
|Facor Alloys
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.63
|62.30
|81.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.63
|62.30
|81.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.59
|21.87
|22.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.94
|0.19
|0.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|39.44
|Employees Cost
|4.11
|4.62
|5.60
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.68
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.59
|36.60
|10.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.23
|-1.66
|2.93
|Other Income
|2.11
|1.47
|5.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.12
|-0.19
|8.66
|Interest
|0.81
|0.86
|3.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.93
|-1.05
|5.65
|Exceptional Items
|3.02
|4.68
|0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.91
|3.63
|5.67
|Tax
|-0.88
|2.53
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.02
|1.10
|5.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.02
|1.10
|5.77
|Minority Interest
|0.17
|0.00
|-0.32
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|14.11
|0.54
|5.45
|Equity Share Capital
|19.55
|19.55
|19.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.06
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.06
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.06
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.06
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:52 am