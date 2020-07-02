Facor Alloys Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.63 crore, down 45.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.63 crore in March 2020 down 45.53% from Rs. 81.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2020 up 159.02% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2020 down 160.78% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2019.

Facor Alloys shares closed at 1.60 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.98% returns over the last 6 months and 16.79% over the last 12 months.