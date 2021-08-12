Facor Alloys Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.79 crore, up 76.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.79 crore in June 2021 up 76.7% from Rs. 31.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021 up 394.8% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2021 up 181.79% from Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2020.

Facor Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Facor Alloys shares closed at 5.00 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)