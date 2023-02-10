Facor Alloys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore in December 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 73.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 165.66% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 138.29% from Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2021.