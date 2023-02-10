 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Facor Alloys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Facor Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore in December 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 73.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 165.66% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 138.29% from Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2021.

Facor Alloys
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.08 68.77 73.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.08 68.77 73.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.64 20.54 16.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.35 -6.02 0.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.54 3.77 4.43
Depreciation 0.45 0.42 0.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.20 54.90 44.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.09 -4.83 6.48
Other Income 0.74 1.33 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.36 -3.50 7.04
Interest 0.23 0.24 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.59 -3.75 6.73
Exceptional Items -0.10 18.16 0.66
P/L Before Tax -3.69 14.42 7.39
Tax -0.64 -7.86 2.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.06 22.28 4.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.06 22.28 4.63
Minority Interest 0.01 0.00 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.05 22.28 4.65
Equity Share Capital 19.55 19.55 19.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 1.14 0.24
Diluted EPS -0.16 1.14 0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 1.14 0.24
Diluted EPS -0.16 1.14 0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited