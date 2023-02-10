English
    Facor Alloys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Facor Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore in December 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 73.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 165.66% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 138.29% from Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2021.

    Facor Alloys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.0868.7773.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.0868.7773.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.6420.5416.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.35-6.020.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.543.774.43
    Depreciation0.450.420.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.2054.9044.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.09-4.836.48
    Other Income0.741.330.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.36-3.507.04
    Interest0.230.240.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.59-3.756.73
    Exceptional Items-0.1018.160.66
    P/L Before Tax-3.6914.427.39
    Tax-0.64-7.862.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.0622.284.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.0622.284.63
    Minority Interest0.010.000.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.0522.284.65
    Equity Share Capital19.5519.5519.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.161.140.24
    Diluted EPS-0.161.140.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.161.140.24
    Diluted EPS-0.161.140.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited