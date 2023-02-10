Facor Alloys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Facor Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.08 crore in December 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 73.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 165.66% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 138.29% from Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2021.
Facor Alloys shares closed at 8.25 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.28% returns over the last 6 months and -12.14% over the last 12 months.
|Facor Alloys
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.08
|68.77
|73.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.08
|68.77
|73.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.64
|20.54
|16.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.35
|-6.02
|0.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.54
|3.77
|4.43
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.42
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.20
|54.90
|44.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.09
|-4.83
|6.48
|Other Income
|0.74
|1.33
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.36
|-3.50
|7.04
|Interest
|0.23
|0.24
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.59
|-3.75
|6.73
|Exceptional Items
|-0.10
|18.16
|0.66
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.69
|14.42
|7.39
|Tax
|-0.64
|-7.86
|2.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.06
|22.28
|4.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.06
|22.28
|4.63
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.05
|22.28
|4.65
|Equity Share Capital
|19.55
|19.55
|19.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|1.14
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|1.14
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|1.14
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|1.14
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited