Facor Alloys Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.79 crore, down 52.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.79 crore in December 2020 down 52.19% from Rs. 62.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2020 down 422.59% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2020 down 479.59% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

Facor Alloys shares closed at 2.95 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)