    F Mec Intl. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for F Mec International Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 83.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

    F Mec Intl. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

    F Mec Intl. shares closed at 20.20 on November 09, 2022 (BSE)

    F Mec International Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.150.120.06
    Other Operating Income----0.06
    Total Income From Operations0.150.120.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.03
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.090.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.010.08
    Other Income0.000.040.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.030.08
    Interest0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.020.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.020.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.020.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.020.07
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.060.23
    Diluted EPS0.040.060.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.060.23
    Diluted EPS0.040.060.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:55 pm