F Mec Intl. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 83.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

F Mec Intl. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

F Mec Intl. shares closed at 20.20 on November 09, 2022 (BSE)