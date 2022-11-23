F Mec Intl. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for F Mec International Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 83.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.
F Mec Intl. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.
F Mec Intl. shares closed at 20.20 on November 09, 2022 (BSE)
|F Mec International Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.12
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.06
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|0.12
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.09
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.01
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.08
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.02
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.02
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.06
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.06
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.06
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.06
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited