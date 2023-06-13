English
    F Mec Intl. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 144.27% Y-o-Y

    June 13, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for F Mec International Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 144.27% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 368.75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 1800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    F Mec Intl. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

    F Mec Intl. shares closed at 23.37 on May 03, 2023 (BSE)

    F Mec International Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.170.06
    Other Operating Income0.200.200.10
    Total Income From Operations0.400.370.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.170.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.14-0.01
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.140.00
    Interest--0.030.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.120.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.180.120.00
    Tax0.09--0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.100.12-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.100.12-0.04
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.38-0.12
    Diluted EPS0.310.38-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.38-0.12
    Diluted EPS0.310.38-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #F Mec International Financial Services #F Mec Intl. #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 09:22 am