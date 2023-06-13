F Mec Intl. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 144.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 144.27% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 368.75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 1800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

F Mec Intl. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

F Mec Intl. shares closed at 23.37 on May 03, 2023 (BSE)