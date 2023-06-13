F Mec Intl. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 144.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for F Mec International Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 144.27% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 368.75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 1800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
F Mec Intl. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.
F Mec Intl. shares closed at 23.37 on May 03, 2023 (BSE)
|F Mec International Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|0.17
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|0.20
|0.20
|0.10
|Total Income From Operations
|0.40
|0.37
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.17
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.14
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.14
|0.00
|Interest
|--
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.12
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.12
|0.00
|Tax
|0.09
|--
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.10
|0.12
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.10
|0.12
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|0.38
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|0.38
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|0.38
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|0.38
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited