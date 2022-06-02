 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

F Mec Intl. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 15.2% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for F Mec International Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 15.2% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 1.66% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

F Mec Intl. shares closed at 9.30 on April 06, 2022 (BSE)

F Mec International Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.08 0.19
Other Operating Income 0.10 -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.16 0.08 0.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.03
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.01 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.03 -0.01
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.03 -0.01
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.02 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.02 -0.02
Tax 0.03 -- 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 0.02 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 0.02 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 3.10 3.10 3.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.06 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.06 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.06 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.06 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #F Mec International Financial Services #F Mec Intl. #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.