F Mec Intl. Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 518.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for F Mec International Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2019 up 518.06% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 77.48% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 up 1133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.
F Mec Intl. shares closed at 3.05 on August 01, 2016 (BSE)
|
|F Mec International Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.38
|0.45
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.38
|0.45
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.41
|-0.03
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.41
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.30
|0.39
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.03
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.10
|--
|0.04
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.07
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.07
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.07
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.07
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited