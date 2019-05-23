F Mec Intl. Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 518.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2019 up 518.06% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 77.48% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 up 1133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

F Mec Intl. shares closed at 3.05 on August 01, 2016 (BSE)