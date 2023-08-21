English
    F Mec Intl. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 187.81% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for F Mec International Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 187.81% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 631.82% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    F Mec Intl. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    F Mec Intl. shares closed at 47.94 on August 18, 2023 (BSE)

    F Mec International Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.280.200.12
    Other Operating Income0.080.20--
    Total Income From Operations0.360.400.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.03
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.160.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.18-0.01
    Other Income--0.000.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.180.03
    Interest0.00--0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.180.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.130.180.02
    Tax--0.09--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.130.100.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.130.100.02
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.410.310.06
    Diluted EPS0.410.310.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.410.310.06
    Diluted EPS0.410.310.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 03:33 pm

