F Mec Intl. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 187.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 187.81% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 631.82% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

F Mec Intl. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

F Mec Intl. shares closed at 47.94 on August 18, 2023 (BSE)