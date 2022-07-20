 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F Mec Intl. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 22.27% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for F Mec International Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 22.27% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 65.29% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

F Mec Intl. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

F Mec Intl. shares closed at 11.28 on June 22, 2022 (BSE)

F Mec International Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.12 0.06 0.08
Other Operating Income -- 0.10 0.08
Total Income From Operations 0.12 0.16 0.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.03
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.12 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.06
Other Income 0.04 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.00 0.06
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 0.00 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 0.00 0.05
Tax -- 0.03 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 -0.04 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 -0.04 0.05
Equity Share Capital 3.10 3.10 3.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -0.12 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.06 -0.12 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -0.12 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.06 -0.12 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 02:11 pm
