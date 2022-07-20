F Mec Intl. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 22.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 22.27% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 65.29% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

F Mec Intl. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

F Mec Intl. shares closed at 11.28 on June 22, 2022 (BSE)