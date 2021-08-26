F Mec Intl. Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 49.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 49.67% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 99.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

F Mec Intl. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

F Mec Intl. shares closed at 3.57 on November 26, 2020 (BSE)